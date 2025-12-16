Caldwell-Pope closed Monday's 121-103 victory over the Clippers with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals over 23 minutes.

While Caldwell-Pope did not take many shots Monday, he contributed in other ways, dishing out six assists, grabbing a season-high seven rebounds and tacking on two steals. Caldwell-Pope figures to retain a sizable role off the bench.