Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Grabs seven boards in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caldwell-Pope closed Monday's 121-103 victory over the Clippers with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals over 23 minutes.
While Caldwell-Pope did not take many shots Monday, he contributed in other ways, dishing out six assists, grabbing a season-high seven rebounds and tacking on two steals. Caldwell-Pope figures to retain a sizable role off the bench.
