Caldwell-Pope contributed 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 win over the Pacers.

After dishing out six assists in a loss to the Heat on Friday, Caldwell-Pope handed out five more against Indiana on the second night of a back-to-back. Across three outings in 2025-26, KCP is averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.7 minutes per game. The 13-year veteran has been doing a little bit of everything for his new team, and he and the Grizz will look to improve to 3-1 when they visit Golden State on Monday.