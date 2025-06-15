The Magic traded Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap to the Grizzlies on Sunday in exchange for Desmond Bane, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Caldwell-Pope signed a two-year, $44.38 million deal with the Magic last offseason, which included a team option for 2026-27, but his lone season in Orlando didn't go as planned. The veteran posted his fewest points per game (8.7) and shot 34.2 percent from deep, his lowest since 2015-16. Given his salary, Caldwell-Pope should see considerable playing time next season, but Memphis will likely stay busy this offseason in an effort to rejuvenate a stagnant franchise.