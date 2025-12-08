Caldwell-Pope notched 16 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 119-96 win over Portland.

Caldwell-Pope has been stuck in a brutal slump to begin the season, but he finally showed some signs of life Sunday. The 16 points were a season high, a welcome sign as the veteran swingman looks to find his footing during his first year with Memphis. Caldwell-Pope is averaging 8.3 points, 2.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 20.1 minutes per game over his last eight contests, shooting 51.9 percent from three-point range.