Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Intends to join Philadelphia

Caldwell-Pope (finger) is negotiating a buyout with the Grizzlies and intends to sign with the 76ers, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

Caldwell-Pope exercised his $21.6 million player option earlier this offseason to return to the Grizzlies for the 2026-27 campaign, though the two sides will seemingly part ways via a buyout. Before missing the final 29 regular-season games due to surgery on his right pinky finger, the 33-year-old averaged 8.4 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per contest across 51 appearances (14 starts). For the new-look 76ers with LeBron James in the fold, Caldwell-Pope figures to slide into an experienced veteran role off the bench. While he's known for his defense and shooting ability, Caldwell-Pope's conversion rate from beyond the arc dropped to just 31.6 percent during the 2025-26 season.