Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Late scratch Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caldwell-Pope (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Portland.
Caldwell-Pope was an extremely late addition to the injury report and won't suit up in the front end of this back-to-back set. However, it appears likely the veteran guard will return for Saturday's rematch against the Trail Blazers. With Caldwell-Pope unavailable, Walter Clayton, Jahmai Mashack and Cam Spencer are candidates for increased minutes.
