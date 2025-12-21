Caldwell-Pope ended with 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's 130-122 loss to the Wizards.

The Grizzlies were short-handed with only nine players, so Caldwell-Pope had an enhanced role in the loss. The veteran logged a double-digit scoring total for the 12th time this season, but his secondary numbers were slightly below his usual totals. Caldwell-Pope entered Saturday's game averaging 7.6 points, 3.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 steals across 27 games.