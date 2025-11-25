Caldwell-Pope contributed eight points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists across 21 minutes during Monday's 125-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Caldwell-Pope continues to do very little for his new team, having recently shifted to a bench role even though the backcourt is paper-thin right now. Through 18 appearances, the veteran is averaging just 7.5 points and 3.2 assists in 22.9 minutes per game. His days of being a fantasy-relevant player are well behind him, it would seem.