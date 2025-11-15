Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Moving to bench role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caldwell-Pope is not starting against the Cavaliers on Saturday, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
The Grizzlies have decided to shake things up in their lineup and Caldwell-Pope will head to the bench, as Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward (foot) will start on the wings alongside Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson and Zach Edey. Caldwell-Pope is averaging 8.1 points per game while shooting a career-worst 29.8 percent from three-point range this season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Absent from injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores nine in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Another quiet showing•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Hands out five assists in win•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Available Friday•