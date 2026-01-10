Caldwell-Pope (jaw) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Caldwell-Pope was unable to return to Friday's loss to the Thunder after exiting in the second quarter due to a jaw issue, though he's set to return to action Sunday. The veteran guard has averaged 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.