Caldwell-Pope finished with 15 points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 victory over the Pelicans.

The Grizzlies are very shorthanded to open the season due to injuries, so Caldwell-Pope is going to be leaned on heavily. As the best pure shooter on the roster, Caldwell-Pope's floor spacing will be crucial for the likes of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson with so much defensive attention on those guys. The veteran shooting guard is likely to be a stable source of points, three-pointers and steals, but his overall upside is lacking.