Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Friday is the front end of a back-to-back set for the Grizzlies. If Caldwell-Pope ends up sitting out against Miami, rookie first-rounder Cedric Coward could get his way into the streaming mix.

