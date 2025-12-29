Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Ruled out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caldwell-Pope is out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to right hamstring soreness.
The veteran swingman left Sunday's game against the Wizards with the issue, and he'll need at least one contest to recover. His absence should keep GG Jackson in the Memphis rotation, while both Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward should also help pick up the slack.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Early exit Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Drills five treys in defeat•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Logs 28 minutes with thin rotation•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Grabs seven boards in win•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heating up from downtown•