Caldwell-Pope is out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to right hamstring soreness.

The veteran swingman left Sunday's game against the Wizards with the issue, and he'll need at least one contest to recover. His absence should keep GG Jackson in the Memphis rotation, while both Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward should also help pick up the slack.

