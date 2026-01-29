Caldwell-Pope logged zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and three steals over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Hornets.

Caldwell-Pope has been ice cold for the Grizzlies lately, and his minutes have suffered as a result. Over his last six appearances, he's shooting 31.6 percent from the field with averages of 5.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 three-pointers in 18.6 minutes per contest.