Caldwell-Pope notched 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes of Monday's 128-112 preseason loss to Detroit.

This was a solid start to Caldwell-Pope's Memphis career. With Ja Morant (ankle) and Jaren Jackson (toe) among several injuries on Memphis' roster, Caldwell-Pope is likely to see a bump in usage to open the season. He's certainly someone to monitor closely as a source of efficient three-pointers with plenty of steals.