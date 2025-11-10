Caldwell-Pope finished with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 loss to the Thunder.

Caldwell-Pope, like the rest of the Grizzlies, was unable to get things going offensively Sunday, but was able to salvage his day from a fantsay production standpoint with a steal and a block. On the season, he is averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.4 blocks and 1.3 threes per game.