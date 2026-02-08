default-cbs-image
Caldwell-Pope will start against the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The Grizzlies will be without several key contributors Saturday, so Caldwell-Pope will enter the starting five for the first time since Nov. 12. As a starter this season (13 games), the veteran guard has averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 23.3 minutes per contest.

