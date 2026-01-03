Caldwell-Pope supplied 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 128-121 loss to the Lakers.

Returning from a one-game absence due to a hamstring issue, Caldwell-Pope set a new season scoring high in a very efficient performance. The veteran wing is finding his rhythm with the second unit, scoring in double digits in six of his last seven games and averaging 12.4 points, 2.9 assists, 2.1 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals in 21.1 minutes, while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor and 48.3 percent from long range.