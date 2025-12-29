Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Suffers hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caldwell-Pope is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Wizards due to right hamstring soreness.
Caldwell-Pope left Sunday's game in the second quarter and is unlikely to return due to a hamstring injury. Cam Spencer will likely see more minutes with Caldwell-Pope out of the lineup.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Drills five treys in defeat•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Logs 28 minutes with thin rotation•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Grabs seven boards in win•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heating up from downtown•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Monotonous season continues•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Moving to bench role•