Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Undergoing surgery on pinky
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caldwell-Pope is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right pinky finger Wednesday.
Caldwell-Pope is expected to make a full recovery from his surgery, but the Grizzlies will wait until after the surgery to provide a timeline for the veteran's return. He has averaged 21.3 minutes per game this season while serving in a bench role, and those minutes will likely be absorbed by Taylor Hendricks, Ty Jerome and Jahmai Mashack for as long as Caldwell-Pope is sidelined.
