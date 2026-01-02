Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Upgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) is probable for Friday against the Lakers.
Caldwell-Pope was initially considered questionable for this contest, but he's on track to play. With this news, GG Jackson and Cam Spencer could be a little less involved for the Grizzlies.
