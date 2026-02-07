Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caldwell-Pope (rest) will play Saturday against Portland.
After getting the night off Friday for the front end of this back-to-back set, the veteran wing has the green light to return. He'll likely play a key role Saturday with so many Grizzlies on the injury report.
