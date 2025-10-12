Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will start vs. Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caldwell-Pope (rest) will be in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Hawks.
Caldwell-Pope will be in the first five for his new squad after sitting out Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics for rest purposes. The veteran guard scored 15 points in his last preseason outing against the Pistons on Monday.
