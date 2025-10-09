default-cbs-image
Caldwell-Pope (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Caldwell-Pope joins Ty Jerome (rest) and Jock Landale (rest) as veteran players who will rest against Boston. Rookie guard Cedric Coward will be in the starting lineup to shoulder the load in the backcourt.

