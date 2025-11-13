Caldwell-Pope exited Wednesday's game with right elbow soreness and he will not return.

Caldwell-Pope was grabbing at his right elbow during Tuesday's game, and he told Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian after that game that it felt like there were "little nerves" every time he hit it. It seems he aggravated the injury during Wednesday's game, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's contest in Cleveland. If he can't give it a go, Cedric Coward would have the opportunity to start.