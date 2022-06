Aluma signed a free-agent deal with the Grizzlies on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

After averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while garnering a first-team All-ACC selection with Virginia Tech last season, Aluma went undrafted during Thursday's draft. However, the 6-foot-9 big now finds himself with the Grizzlies after agreeing to a deal with the team Friday. Aluma will compete for a spot on the team during the offseason.