Tillie (foot) ended with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in nine minutes during Sunday's 133-84 victory over the Rockets.

After an extended absence due to a hamstring injury and then a sore left foot, Tillie was finally cleared to make his Grizzlies debut Sunday. He likely wouldn't have seen the court in a competitive contest, but the lopsided score allowed him to pick up some garbage-time run. Tillie could be a candidate to join the Grizzlies' G League affiliate (Memphis Hustle) at the bubble in Orlando as the organization looks to free up more playing time for him now that he's healthy again.