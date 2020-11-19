Tillie and the Grizzlies agreed to a two-way contract after he wasn't selected in Wednesday's NBA draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

A 6-foot-10, 220-pound big man out of Gonzaga, Tillie boasts an impressive array of skills on both ends of the court. During his final season of college ball, he shot 36.1 percent of three-point range, showed acumen as a passer and averaged nearly two blocks plus steals in only 24.7 minutes per game. Tillie likely would have heard his name called in the draft if not for the concerns teams had about his durability, as a variety of lower-extremity injuries limited him to 39 total games over his final two seasons with Gonzaga.