Tillie is averaging 2.2 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and 0.2 assists in 9.0 minutes over the course of his last five games.

Tillie's been an on-and-off healthy DNP since debuting for the Grizzlies on Feb. 28. The forward has struggled shooting, making only 23.5 percent of his 3.4 attempted shots per game. One positive for the rookie is that he recorded three blocks in six minutes against the Warriors. With Jaren Jackson (knee) set to make his season debut late in April, Tillie could expect to lose most of his already limited minutes as the team has exceptional frontcourt depth.