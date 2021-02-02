Tillie (foot) won't be available for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Tillie was briefly cleared to make his NBA debut in mid-January after missing extended time with a strained right hamstring, only to fall victim to a sore left foot a couple weeks later. The new injury will cost Tillie his third straight game Wednesday, but he wasn't likely to be included in head coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation regardless of his health.
