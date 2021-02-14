site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Killian Tillie: Out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tillie (foot) is out Sunday against the Kings.
Tillie's not yet ready to return from a left foot injury that has hampered him since January. A timetable isn't available for his return to the court.
