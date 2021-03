Tillie ended with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in nine minutes during Sunday's 133-84 victory over the Rockets.

Tillie made his debut for the Grizzlies and while it is certainly going to be a slow road, he looked good in his nine minutes. The team love his attitude and playmaking ability, although, given the depth in the backcourt, he is going to find it hard to be relevant.