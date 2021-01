Tillie (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Grizzlies' 108-104 win over the Suns.

Tillie has been active for both of the Grizzlies' past two games after missing the first 11 contests of the season with a hamstring injury, but he's still waiting to make his NBA debut. He's on the outside looking in for a spot in head coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation, so Tillie likely won't be called on to play outside of garbage time.