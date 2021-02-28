Tillie (foot) will be active for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Evan Barnes of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Gonzaga is yet to play this season due to a combination of hamstring and foot injuries, but he's been cleared to play Sunday and could bet set for his first taste of NBA action. The Grizzlies have spoke highly of Tillie's playmaking and basketball IQ, but it's unlikely that he'll hold a consistent enough role to warrant fantasy attention in most leagues.