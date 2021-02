Tillie is listed as out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Tillie has yet to make his NBA debut, as the undrafted rookie out of Gonzaga was bothered by a hamstring injury in training camp before succumbing to a bout with left foot soreness in mid-January shortly after he was cleared to play. The Grizzlies have yet to put a firm timeline on Tillie's return from his latest injury, so it wouldn't be surprising if he remained sidelined through the All-Star break.