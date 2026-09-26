Lewis agreed to a contract with the Grizzlies on Saturday.

The specifics of the deal aren't public, though it's reasonable to assume it's a training camp contract. There's a chance he will be waived in a move that will likely result in the Grizzlies retaining his G League rights for the 2026-27 campaign. Lewis spent the last few seasons in the G League. However, he has extensive experience at the NBA level since being drafted in 2021, appearing in 131 regular-season games for the Pelicans, Jazz and Raptors and averaging 5.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 13.3 minutes per contest.