Bufkin (personal) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Bufkin most recently played for the South Bay Lakers of the G League, where he missed Friday's game against the Santa Cruz Warriors due to personal reasons. He has since signed a 10-day hardship deal to join the Grizzlies, where he appears set to make his team debut Monday. Although he doesn't figure to see a major role, Bufkin could see some time due to Memphis' injuries at the guard spots.

