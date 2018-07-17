Simmons had 23 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 97-92 summer league loss to Portland.

Simmons rounded out his time in Vegas with a nice all-around performance. While he didn't shoot the ball all that well, he was able to get to the free-throw line with some regularity and chipped in with three steals. He is fighting to be Mike Conley's primary backup once the regular season begins but he will need to continue to impress across training camp and the preseason.