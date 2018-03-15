Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Coming off bench Thursday
Simmons, with Tyreke Evans (ribs) returning to the starting five, will come off the bench during Thursday's tilt against the Bulls.
Simmons has seen a significant role in Memphis' offense over the past six games with Evans sidelined, averaging 9.5 points, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 27.2 minutes. But, he'll be returning to the bench Thursday, where much of his fantasy relevance may come to an end.
