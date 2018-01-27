Simmons could be set for a slight uptick in minutes in the absence of Tyreke Evans (illness) Friday against the Clippers.

Simmons has spent most of the year in the G-League, but he's made a handful of NBA cameos as the Grizzlies continues to battle a number of backcourt injuries. With both Evans and Ben McLemore out of action Friday -- in addition to Mike Conley -- Simmons will likely be a part of the rotation off the bench, as was the case Wednesday against San Antonio, when he played 14 minutes and had six points and two steals. That contest represented his first NBA action in three weeks.