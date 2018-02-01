Play

Simmons (undisclosed) is no longer listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Simmons has played in just one of the last 12 games, partly due to injury, but also because he appeared to fallen out of the regular rotation. For that reason, Simmons may not see the floor despite being removed from the injury report Thursday.

