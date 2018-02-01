Play

Simmons (undisclosed) won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Grizzlies sideline reporter Rob Fischer reports.

The exact reasoning behind Simmons' absence is a unclear, but it's a bit unfortunate, as he likely would've seen some time with half the roster out with injuries. Look for Simmons to attempt to return ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Pistons.

