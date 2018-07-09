Simmons offered 15 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes during the Grizzlies' 86-56 loss to the Magic in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

Simmons averaged an impressive 17.0 points (on 51.0 percent shooting), 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 26.3 minutes in three games of Utah Summer League play, and he'd poured in 12 points in the Grizzlies' Vegas opener. Sunday's effort was therefore his fifth straight solid offensive performance, certainly a welcome sign from a player that flashed some upside while scoring in double digits in three of the last four games of the 2017-18 regular season. Simmons should continue logging robust minutes during his remaining time in Vegas, but he'll likely face a steep climb to playing time during the coming campaign.