Simmons recorded 13 points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 20 minutes in Saturday's Vegas Summer League second-round win over the Jazz

With all the time Simmons logged with the team last year, one would think that his job was safe in the rotation, but Simmons didn't get summoned to the Summer League by accident. Memphis intends to compete, and there's a logjam in the backcourt depth chart. Kyle Anderson's arrival and Mike Conley's return don't bode well for Simmons, and if he doesn't impress in training camp this season, he could be on the outside looking in.