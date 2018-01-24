Simmons was recalled from the G-League's Memphis Hustle in advance of Wednesday's contest against the Spurs, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

With the Grizzlies dealing with a myriad of injuries, including Tyreke Evans (illness), Simmons has been called up to help provide some depth in the backcourt. It seems unlikely he'll see significant run, however.

