Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Rejoins Grizzlies
Simmons will rejoin the Grizzlies for both Thursday's game against the Hornets and Saturday's matchup with the Lakers, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Simmons has alternated between the Grizzlies' roster and the G-League while playing on a two-way contract throughout the season. However, with the G-League campaign coming to a close over the weekend, Simmons will be eligible to remain at the NBA level for the rest of the season. Tyreke Evans is back in the lineup after sitting out the last two games for rest, though Andrew Harrison (wrist) is questionable, which could potentially afford Simmons a few minutes in the regular rotation.
