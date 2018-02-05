Simmons returned to the G-League Saturday and started in Saturday's win over the Wisconsin Herd. He scored two points and grabbed one rebound in nine minutes of play.

Simmons had fallen out of the rotation with the Grizzlies, despite the team dealing with a few injuries. The Arizona product had averaged 15 minutes of run during his 12 games with the Grizzlies, posting 3.8 points, 1.6 boards and one assist per contest.