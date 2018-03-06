Simmons scored 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 26 minutes during Monday's 100-98 loss to the Spurs.

Recalled from the G-League at the end of February, Simmons has been forced into a larger role due to all the injuries in the Grizzlies' backcourt and the undrafted rookie has responded with a couple of decent performances. Andrew Harrison (wrist) and Mario Chalmers (hamstring) are both out for at least another week, so Simmons should continue handling a significant workload in the short term.