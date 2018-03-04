Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Scores 14 points in loss
Simmons produced 14 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 loss to Orlando.
Simmons saw some additional run with Mario Chalmers (hamstring) leaving the game prematurely. A plethora of injuries to the Grizzlies backcourt could see Simmons thrust into a more prominent role, at least for the short-term. The ever-changing landscape in Memphis dictates that Simmons is going to be in and out of the lineup, thus resulting in limited production. Leave him on the waiver wire for now.
