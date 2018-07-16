Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Scores 15 points in quarter final victory
Simmons produced 15 points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 82-73 summer league victory over the 76ers.
Simmons had a nice all-around game despite some poor shooting from the field. The seven assists were nice and were clearly a team-high. The Grizzlies have some bodies returning this season and have recruited during the offseason which means Simmons is far from a lock to make the final roster.
